Newmills community helps to unearth history of former mill site
The residents of a County Tyrone village, both young and not so young, are helping archaeologists excavate the site of a former watermill.
The dig, outside the village of Newmills, was organised by the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen's University, Belfast, to investigate the area's industrial heritage.
Participants include a group of local schoolchildren attending a summer scheme, who are learning how to piece together the past from the items they have discovered.
