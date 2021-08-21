The plane ejector seat has saved more than 7,600 lives to date.

It was invented in 1944 by an engineer from Northern Ireland.

James Martin from Crossgar in County Down, began working on the seat after his friend and business partner, Valentine Baker, died in a plane accident.

Now the ejection seat by the Martin-Baker aircraft company has become a standard part of aircraft and pilot safety around the world.

A new exhibition at the Ulster Transport Museum is showcasing rare archive footage of the ejector seat being tested. as well as early prototypes of the seat.

The Museum of Innovation is a permanent exhibition recognising pioneers from Northern Ireland who pushed the boundaries of engineering.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken