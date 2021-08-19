Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has compared the pressures facing the health service to those normally experienced "in the middle of winter".

"Any additional admissions over and above the current level of activity will put significant pressures on the health service," said Sir Michael McBride.

Sir Michael and Health Minister Robin Swann briefed Stormont's health committee on Thursday.

It comes after chief scientific officer Prof Ian Young said people in Northern Ireland had been less willing to get vaccinated than elsewhere in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.