Healthcare staff who contracted long Covid are being helped back to work thanks to a new pilot rehabilitation scheme.

Monee Warwick got Covid-19 in January, just two months after qualifying as a children’s nurse.

Within weeks it was clear she was not getting any better.

She returned to work six months later after completing the new scheme, which 118 healthcare workers have been referred to so far.

“Sometimes I could feel tired, but it’s just trying to work through that and know my limits and what my body will allow me to do," she said.

“I just take each day by day, and I just say to my manager, and she will tailor my day.”

The charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke have said it's an approach other employers can learn from.