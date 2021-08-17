Wrightbus 'firmly back in business' with 300 jobs

The Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus is almost doubling its permanent workforce by creating 300 new jobs and converting another 120 temporary posts into permanent jobs.

The investment marks a turn around for the 75-year-old Ballymena-based firm, which was struggling to survive financially less than two years ago.

Wrightbus said it would have 930 permanent members of staff when the new jobs were filled.

Jo Bamford, who bought the company in 2019 after it went into administration, said the company was "firmly back in business, creating jobs".