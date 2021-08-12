The Stormont Executive has agreed to a number of changes to Covid-19 rules, including the end of close contacts self-isolating if they are fully vaccinated.

Other changes have been agreed for schools and the hospitality sector.

Class bubbles will no longer be required from the start of term.

The rule-of-six - the number of people allowed to sit at tables together in pubs and restaurants - has also been scrapped.

However, the executive stopped short of changing rules on social distancing or face coverings.

Post-primary students will also still have to wear masks in class.

First Minister Paul Givan said he hoped for a decision to lift all restrictions by the end of September and that the "justification for regulations is diminishing".

Read more here.