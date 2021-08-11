Uefa Super Cup: Fans arrive in Belfast ahead of Chelsea vs. Villareal game
Football fans are in high spirits ahead of Wednesday night's Uefa Super Cup Final at Windsor Park.
Belfast is hosting the match between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal.
Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers have urged the 13,000 fans expected to attend the game to follow Covid-19 rules.
It is the first time a major Uefa club final has been held in Northern Ireland.
Read more here
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland