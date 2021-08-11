Katharine Walker left the health service in June 2020 - several months after the start of the pandemic.

Speaking to BBC News NI, she said she wanted a work-life balance, which was not possible when mostly working nights.

"I loved my time working within the NHS but I was only there for four years and I was exhausted.

"I can't imagine how the staff are coping at the minute working with Covid and everything else.

"I worked in ICU [intensive care unit] and I worked with really incredible people who are so passionate about their job and the things you are seeing are almost indescribable at times."

More than 180 nurses resigned from Northern Ireland's largest health trust in the first half of this year, BBC News NI has learned.

