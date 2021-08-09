The sister of the first Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldier murdered in the Troubles has said she feels betrayed by the government's legacy proposals.

Winston Donnell was manning a checkpoint at Clady outside Strabane when he was shot dead on 9 August 1971.

IRA gunmen opened fire on the 22-year-old from a passing car.

His sister, Audrey Robinson, now fear his killers will be granted an amnesty under government proposals that would see an end to Troubles-related prosecutions.

The proposals would apply to former members of the security forces and to former paramilitaries, as well as marking an end to future inquests and civil actions.

