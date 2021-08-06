He may have broken the world record for swimming from Northern Ireland to Scotland, but Portadown man Jordan Leckey was happy to celebrate with a jam sandwich and a pint.

The 29-year-old completed the swim from Donaghadee to Dunskey Castle, near Portpatrick, in nine hours, nine minutes and 30 seconds on Wednesday.

The previous best time was nine hours, 34 minutes and 39 seconds by US swimmer Michelle Macy in 2013 - but Jordan has to wait for official confirmation before he knows for sure that he has a new world record.

The perilous swim involved extremely cold water, exhaustion and more than a few jellyfish.

"The first two hours were the toughest because you're just starting and haven't got into the mental swing of things," Mr Leckey said.