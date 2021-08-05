A sword dating back 3,000 years has gone on display in County Fermanagh.

The Bronze Age artefact had been in private hands since being discovered on the shores of the River Erne in County Fermanagh in 1952.

A local resident spotted it in a Dublin auction catalogue, and organisations and individuals joined forces to raise the funds to buy it.

It is now on public display for the first time at Fermanagh County Museum.