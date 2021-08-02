Covid-19: 'This is a situation that is potentially avoidable'
Robin Adair from the Royal College of Surgeons has said the cancellation of cancer surgeries due to a surge in hospital admissions was "potentially avoidable".
Last week, the Belfast Trust had to cancel a number of operations due to the pandemic.
It came just a month after Health Minister Robin Swann published a three-year recovery plan for rebuilding cancer services post-pandemic.
