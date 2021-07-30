A woman who was sexually harassed by a male colleague when she worked in the Bank of Ireland in Belfast has been awarded almost £18,500.

Natasha McNicholl won her case at an industrial tribunal in 2019, but an anonymity order had prevented her or the employer being named, until now.

The tribunal concluded that the sexual harassment was serious and repeatedly violated her dignity.

The bank has apologised to Ms McNicholl and said it regretted what happened.

Ms McNicholl said it took two years after her complaint was upheld for her to get the anonymity order lifted.

