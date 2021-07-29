High street voucher scheme: £100 cards coming in September, says minister
Every adult in Northern Ireland will be able to apply for a £100 high street voucher in September, says Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.
The intention is to encourage spending at retailers that have been badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdowns.
Applications will be checked against the latest electoral register for verification.
