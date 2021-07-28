A pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women has been launched by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The facility at Antrim Area Hospital will run every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with no need for a pre-booked appointment.

It is part of a drive to encourage more pregnant women to get the vaccine.

Michaela McGrandles, who is due to give birth to her first baby next week, has had both her jabs and is encouraging other pregnant women to do the same.

"All the horror stories you read on social media don't listen to them," she said.

"If you're pregnant, you're offered your flu vaccine and your whooping cough as well and there's never been issues with that, so personally I don't see the difference between those vaccines and the covid vaccine, even though it's new."

