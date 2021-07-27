A father-and-son metal-detecting duo have helped a distraught bride-to-be recover her lost engagement ring from a Northern Ireland beach.

Beth Donnelly and her fiance Ryan Clarke had been enjoying a day off work at Downhill Strand in County Londonderry when she lost the diamond ring.

Andy and Ryan McCloy came to the rescue after she made a social media appeal on Sunday evening.

Beth's post was shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook and eventually caught the attention of the pair.

"Complete strangers were lighting candles for me and coming down to join the search," Beth told BBC News NI.

