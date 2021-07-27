Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has said he will not support any proposal to allow only people vaccinated for Covid-19 to receive a £100 high street voucher.

The Stormont economy department has been working on a scheme to offer vouchers to all adults in Northern Ireland in a bid to help retailers recover from a drop in trade during lockdowns.

Health Minister Robin Swann said it could be used as an incentive for people to get a vaccine.

But his executive colleague Mr Lyons said that would be "inappropriate".

