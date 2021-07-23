Omagh bomb: Families of victims react to court ruling
Some of the families of victims of the Omagh bomb have reacted to a Belfast High Court judge's ruling that there is a real prospect the attack was preventable.
The 1998 Real IRA bombing claimed the lives of 29 people, including a mother with unborn twins.
On Friday, Mr Justice Horner also called for new investigations on either side of the border.
The judge made the ruling in a case brought by Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was one of the victims.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland