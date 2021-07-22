There were "significant failures" in the police investigation into the murder of a Catholic teenager by loyalist paramilitaries, a Police Ombudsman's report has concluded.

Damien Walsh was shot dead in 1993.

There was no evidence police had advance knowledge of the attack or could have stopped it, the report said.

But there were "collusive police behaviours" in the investigation and decision to suspend surveillance of the gang responsible.

The Walsh family welcomed the ombudsman's findings and said they are determined to continue to fight for those involved to face justice.

