An inquest into the death of Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson has found that she was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard.

The 15-year-old disappeared in August 1994 after a night out in Bundoran in County Donegal.

She was last seen in a car driven by Howard, and her body has never been found.

The coroner described the inquest as an exhaustive interrogation which has re-energised the investigation.

Coroner Brian Sherrard said he hoped "today's exercise will shed light rather than generate heat".

Arlene's sister Kathleen Arkinson said she had been unable to come to terms with the disappearance of her sister.

Ms Arkinson said she believed Howard was "an agent of the state".

She called for a public inquiry into Howard's activities in Northern Ireland.

