The SDLP leader asked the Northern Ireland secretary why he thought anyone in Northern Ireland would trust the UK government after it proposed changes to the Brexit deal.

The government said it wanted significant changes to the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But Colum Eastwood said it was the second time in a week that the government had attempted "to distance itself from agreements that they have negotiated".

Brandon Lewis said there were issues in the way the Protocol was being implemented which were causing problems for consumers.

