The UK government's announcement that it wants significant changes to the Brexit deal has been welcomed by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party said the government's desire to find what it described as a "new balance" in the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol was "an important first step".

Sir Jeffrey said he welcomed "the acceptance by the government that the Protocol is not working, that it is causing real harm to our economy in Northern Ireland".

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said while the government wanted changes it would not yet take unilateral action to suspend parts of NI's Brexit arrangements.

