A campaign group has called for a section of the River Blackwater to be cleared of a silt blockage which has made it nearly impassable for nearly 15 years.

The river runs between Counties Armagh and Tyrone.

The campaign group said it had encountered difficulty finding out who was responsible for the work needed.

The group said the current situation was dangerous and is also negatively affected fishing and tourism.

Eel fisherman Gerard McCourt said he had last been able to pass through the blocked section safely in 2006.

