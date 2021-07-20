Dentists in Northern Ireland 'considering pulling NHS services'
Many dentists in Northern Ireland are considering pulling out of providing NHS dental care due to continuing Covid-19 restrictions, says the British Dental Association (BDA).
Some procedures such as fillings are considered to pose a high risk of spreading coronavirus infection.
Dentists have been able to provide routine check-ups but many procedures mean the surgeries must be left vacant for a period after appointments and additional cleaning must be carried out.
That has reduced the number of patients that dentists are able to see - in some cases to less than half the number pre-pandemic, says the BDA.
