'I don't believe in a general amnesty for murder'
The government has confirmed it intends to bring forward legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Parliament it was a decision not taken lightly.
Victims' groups and Stormont's executive parties have expressed opposition to the proposals.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government's proposals were "wrong for many, many reasons".
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland