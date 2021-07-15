'This does nothing for victims and survivors'
The government has confirmed it intends to bring forward legislation to ban all prosecutions related to the Troubles.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told Parliament it was a decision not taken lightly.
Victims' groups and Stormont's executive parties have expressed opposition to the proposals.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the government has "yet again shown a blatant disregard" for victims by intending to impose a statute of limitations.
