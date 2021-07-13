Northern Ireland's economy continued to recover strongly in June, but inflationary pressures are building in some sectors, the results of an Ulster Bank survey suggest.

The bank's Richard Ramsey says June was the first full month of trading for hospitality businesses under reduced Covid-19 restrictions, which contributed to the sector's strongest performance in seven years.

However, firms in the construction sector are facing the biggest inflationary pressures as a range of Brexit-related and global supply chain issues force up the cost of building materials.