A controversial North Belfast bonfire has passed off without any trouble.

The bonfire in Adam Street was in the unionist Tiger's Bay area and had been subject to legal action last week.

It was close to an interface with the nationalist New Lodge.

It was lit just after midnight to mark the Twelfth.

Pastor Brian Madden said those on both sides of the interface had worked to calm tensions.

Meanwhile the Fire and Rescue Service says it was exceptionally busy over the weekend.

Over Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, fire fighters were called to 378 incidents.

Eighty-one of those were to do with bonfires.