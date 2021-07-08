Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said he is concerned about mixed messages on issues such as the wearing of face coverings.

Sir Michael McBride was speaking ahead of an executive meeting on Thursday about easing Covid-19 restrictions.

He said any decision on whether the wearing of face masks should be mandatory would be for the executive.

BBC News NI understands that is the new indicative date being proposed for theatres and conference halls to reopen.

The requirement for face coverings to be worn in places of worship could also be removed then.

The proposals would need to be ratified at an executive meeting on 22 July.

The plans set for discussion at Thursday's executive meeting mean that Northern Ireland will not directly follow the approach Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined for England.