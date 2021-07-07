Covid-19: a mobile vaccine clinic has opened at Queen's University
A mobile vaccine clinic has opened in the Whitla Hall at Queen's University Belfast.
It is part of a continued push to give a Covid-19 vaccine to everyone aged 18 and over.
The clinic in south Belfast will be open from 10:00 BST to 18:00 every day until Saturday for any adult who has not yet received a first dose of any vaccine.
It is offering doses of the Pfizer jab.
