School summer schemes: 'There's been smiley faces arriving here'
About 450 schools across Northern Ireland are staying open for part of the summer holidays this year to give pupils more time to be together, play and learn.
It is part of a scheme funded by the Department of Education to give children a chance to do some of the things they missed out on during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
BBC News NI spoke to pupils in west Belfast who are certainly not complaining about being back at school during the summer holidays.
