Former veterans minister Johnny Mercer says there are "no winners" after prosecutors decided to drop Troubles-era murder cases against two ex-soldiers.

One of the Army veterans - know as Soldier F - was to be prosecuted over the deaths of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in January 1972.

The other - referred to as Soldier B - was facing a charge of killing 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Londonderry in July 1972.

Prosecutors have reviewed the cases and decided that some evidence that was due to be used in the trials was not likely to be deemed admissible in court.

Mr Mercer, a Conservative MP, says successive UK governments have failed to properly address the legacy of the Troubles.

