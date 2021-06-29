Narrow Water Bridge gets €3m funding boost

The Irish government has committed €3m (£2.55m) to progress work on the cross-border Narrow Water Bridge project.

The bridge, which will join Warrenpoint in County Down to Omeath in County Louth, has faced a series of delays and shortfalls in funding.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said more money from the Shared Island Fund would be allocated once final costs are determined.

The 280m cable-stayed bridge will feature lanes for car and cycle traffic and will be anchored by two towers at either end.

It would also have the ability to allow for the passage of ships onto the Newry Canal.

It's hoped that construction can begin in 2023.

Read more here.