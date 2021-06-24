Too many people in Northern Ireland have had claims for their Personal Independence Payment (PIP) "unfairly rejected", an investigation has found.

The damning report conducted by the Public Services Ombudsman Margaret Kelly was published on Thursday.

It found that applicants were kept "in the dark" by the Department for Communities and Capita, which carries out PIP assessments.

The communities minister said she was "committed" to "positive change".

Capita said it will review the findings of the report.

Ms Kelly said many claimants had described the process as "humiliating and difficult".

