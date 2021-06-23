'There's no sentence ever going to bring them back'
Leap Year Day 2020 - in the early hours of the morning a fatal crash occurs near Junction 20 of the N1, the border stretch of the main Belfast to Dublin road.
Three people died in the two-vehicle crash - mother and son Mary, 82, and 58-year-old Kevin Faxton, from Bessbrook in County Armagh, and 25-year-old Bryan Magill, from Newry.
The man responsible was 20-year-old Keith Lennon from Dromintee in County Armagh.
