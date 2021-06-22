'It was a traumatic time in their lives'
When Northern Ireland was formed 100 years ago, the everyday lives of those living along both sides of the border changed overnight.
Many Protestants living in the Free State counties of Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal felt abandoned by northern unionists.
While many Catholics in Northern Ireland felt cut off from their nearest neighbours.
In these communities, a century later, memories of partition are still fresh.
