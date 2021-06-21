Outgoing First Minister Paul Givan has said Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will have his "full support" in his campaign to be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Sir Jeffrey has announced his intention to stand for the DUP leadership.

Nominations opened on Saturday but it is unlikely that anyone will stand against the Lagan Valley MP.

Ahead of Sir Jeffrey's announcement on Monday, Mr Givan said: "I have spoken to Jeffrey Donaldson over the weekend, I have encouraged him to put his name forward, if he does, he'll have my full support."

Mr Givan was speaking following his first official event in Belfast since becoming first minister last week.

He described Sir Jeffrey as "a close, personal friend" and a "constituency colleague".