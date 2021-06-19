Student animates grandad's Covid-19 battle
A family's experience of Covid-19 has inspired one college student's end-of-year course project.
Ethan Deery's hand-drawn animation project reflected his grandfather's battle with Covid-19 and was a tribute to the NHS staff who helped save his life.
The 18-year-old, who studies at North West Regional College's (NWRC) Strand Road campus in Londonderry, said the project took more than two months to complete.
Ethan used a technique called rotoscoping animation, which involved him tracing over videos and pictures and then animating the stills together frame-by-frame.
Ethan's grandfather, Neil McCafferty, was admitted to Altnagelvin Hospital in October last year with a gall bladder infection and was also treated for sepsis before contracting Covid-19.
The father-of-five, whose family was told he would not survive Covid-19, spent several weeks being treated in intensive care and months in rehabilitation at Derry's Waterside Hospital.
