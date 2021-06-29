What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?
The European Union is to formally agree to postpone a ban on some British meat products being sold in Northern Ireland.
The proposed ban on items like fresh sausages was a consequence of the NI Protocol, a deal between the UK and EU reached in 2019. But what is the Protocol and why does it matter so much?
The BBC's Ireland Correspondent Chris Page reports.
Camera/Editor: Duncan Stone
Producer: Chrissie McGlinchey
Graphics: Mel Lou
