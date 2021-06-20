'I play all the instruments in my Irish music band'

Caitríona Lagan is an All-Ireland champion musician from Castledawson.

The 15 year old plays five instruments - the banjo, mandolin, fiddle, guitar and the mandola.

During lockdown she began posting videos on social media showcasing her wide-ranging musical talent.

“I will remember music helping me through lockdown, it gave me something to do and it kept me going,” she told BBC News NI.

On Thursday, the Northern Ireland Executive announced the relaxation of rules around live music would be delayed to 5 July.

The changes have been delayed due to concerns about an increase in case numbers of the Delta variant.

Catriona added: "I haven’t seen any of my friends who play music in sessions for so long and I can’t wait to see them again, it will be great to play together.

“I love playing Irish traditional music, it helps me escape and I’ll never give it up.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken