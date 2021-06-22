The 1920 Government of Ireland Act drew a border on the island of Ireland for the first time.

On 22 June 1921, thousands lined the street to see King George V open the Northern Ireland Parliament.

The King was taken by carriage to Belfast City Hall for the grand opening.

Northern Ireland had been born and it now had the Royal stamp of approval.

During the King's speech that day, he called for reconciliation on the island of Ireland.