Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has urged people to dial down the rhetoric after the Tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he believed a united Ireland could happen in his lifetime.

Mr Varadkar, the leader of Fine Gael, part of the Republic of Ireland's coalition government, said "no one group can have a veto on Ireland's future".

He also said the views of unionists should be "acknowledged and respected".

On Wednesday, Brandon Lewis responded to a question on the comments from DUP MP Gavin Robinson, who described them as "deeply unhelpful".

