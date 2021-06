Thousands of homes and buildings, primarily in counties Donegal and Mayo, have been damaged because of blocks containing high levels of the mineral mica.

It absorbs water, which can cause walls to crack and begin to crumble.

It is estimated more than 5,700 homes in Donegal and Mayo are affected by the faulty concrete blocks.

Crowds gathered in Dublin on Tuesday to protest about a financial scheme set up to help the homeowners.

