Red squirrels breed in Carnfunnock Country Park

Red squirrel kittens have been born in Carnfunnock Country Park, near Larne, after efforts to re-introduce the native species.

It is thought to be the first successful breeding of red squirrels in the area for more than 30 years.

The population has been in decline after their invasive non-native grey cousins were brought to Ireland more than 100 years ago.

The Ballygally Biodiversity Group (BBG) has been working with Belfast Zoo, Ulster Wildlife and Mid and East Antrim Council to re-establish the animals.

Joe Dowdall, senior red squirrel officer for the BBG, said: "The fact they're now established and hopefully self-sustainable is a great thing.

"Everyone involved has a feeling of satisfaction."