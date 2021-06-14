Arlene Foster makes final speech to NI Assembly as first minister
Arlene Foster began her final speech to the assembly as first minister with a promise not to sing after breaking into Frank Sinatra's That's Life in County Fermanagh earlier in June.
She resigned as 13:00 BST on Monday.
Her departure came six weeks after she was ousted as DUP leader.
There is now a seven-day period for the approval of a new first minister and deputy first minister by Sinn Féin and the DUP.
