There are "two clear camps" within the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and "fault lines" between them have been exposed by Arlene Foster's ousting, according to a councillor who has quit the party.

Kathryn Owen is one of two councillors on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council who have left the DUP over the leadership of Edwin Poots.

Mrs Owen told BBC News NI that the party's handling of Mrs Foster's departure as leader "was a disgrace".

