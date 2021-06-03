The new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party has claimed relationships between the administrations in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are at an all-time low.

Edwin Poots was speaking before his first meeting in Dublin with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin since he was elected DUP leader last week.

Mr Poots criticised the previous Irish government over its response to Brexit and said the Northern Ireland Protocol was causing harm in Northern Ireland.

His comments come after Sinn Féin joined the SDLP in seeking legal advice over the DUP's non-attendance at North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meetings.

The DUP is boycotting some NSMC meetings due to its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

