DUP leader Edwin Poots has denied ever refusing to attend meetings of the North-South Ministerial Council - a cross-border body set up under the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Poots who is also Northern Ireland's agriculture and environment minister, was questioned about the issue at a meeting of Stormont's agriculture committee.

Last month, it was reported that the DUP was boycotting some North-South Ministerial Council meetings due to its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Poots told the committee on Thursday that he had every intention of fulfilling his ministerial obligations.

