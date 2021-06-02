The growing popularity of sea-swimming in Northern Ireland could lead to an increase in water-quality testing and more official bathing areas.

Recent monitoring suggests the overall quality of water in the existing 26 official bathing areas is high.

However, some people are going into the water all year round, including at places not on the official list of bathing areas, such as Donaghadee and Brompton in Bangor, County Down.

A review of bathing waters is planned next year by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera).

Tim Mackie, a marine biologist at the department, says Northern Ireland waters "are actually very clean".

"In the last 10 years, we have seen a 100% increase in the number of our bathing waters reaching the 'excellent' standard'," he added.

