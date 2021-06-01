More than 86,000 people in Northern Ireland have applied to remain in the UK post-Brexit, according to official figures.

The settlement scheme is designed to give EU citizens - who entered the UK under the EU's freedom of movement principle - the right to remain.

Latest figures show that by the end of December, a decision had been reached on just over 80,000 applications.

More than 96% of those applicants were granted settled or pre-settled status.

The majority of those who have applied are from Poland, Lithuania and Romania.

